TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Short Interest Down 31.7% in February

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 694,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

TTMI stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.39.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 203,882 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 66,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

