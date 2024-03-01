Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells $722,436.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $437.14 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.49.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.