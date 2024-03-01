Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Insider John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 6,500 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $2,853,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $437.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.06 and a one year high of $454.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $459,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 183,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

