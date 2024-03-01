UBS Group Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $70.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,096,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,862,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.