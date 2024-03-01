UBS Group Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Globant by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in Globant by 30.7% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 362,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globant by 155.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,898,000 after acquiring an additional 371,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
