UDR (NYSE:UDR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.24.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $35.50 on Monday. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 125.37%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in UDR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,351,000 after buying an additional 984,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after buying an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

