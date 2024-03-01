Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $107.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,264 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,791 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

