Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, reports. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

