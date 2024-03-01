UniBot Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.44 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $53.44 million and $4.98 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One UniBot token can now be bought for approximately $53.44 or 0.00085372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 53.1425627 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $5,410,518.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

