United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2,745.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,835,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $45,308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

