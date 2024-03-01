United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $148.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

