United Services Automobile Association Acquires 3,051 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $86.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

