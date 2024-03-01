United Services Automobile Association Acquires 5,401 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $66.71 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

