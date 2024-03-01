United Services Automobile Association Buys 5,636 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DIS opened at $111.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

