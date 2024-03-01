United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after buying an additional 1,076,361 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 820.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 676,588 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $149.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.01. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $175.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

