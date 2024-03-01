United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.80 and a 200-day moving average of $193.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

