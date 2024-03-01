United Services Automobile Association Has $3.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 47,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,056,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

