United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,067 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $449.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $324.11 and a 1-year high of $453.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.25 and its 200 day moving average is $398.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

