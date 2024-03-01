United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,020,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,651,000 after acquiring an additional 105,853 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7,267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 550,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 542,833 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.41 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

