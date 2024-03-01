Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Sells $382,657.80 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $382,657.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,100,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,809,329.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 1st, Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,087 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $100,358.37.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Luis Felipe Visoso sold 2,446 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $97,791.08.

On Friday, December 1st, Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00.

Shares of U stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

