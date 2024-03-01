Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Carol W. Carpenter Sells 6,417 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $209,001.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,617 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,455.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $29.31 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

