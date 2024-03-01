Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,404 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,995.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,257,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Unity Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Unity Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $11,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $102,014.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $102,014.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,558. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.