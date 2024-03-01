Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $35.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Shares of U stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,293 shares of company stock worth $10,514,558. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,382,000 after purchasing an additional 308,410 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after purchasing an additional 712,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,841 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

