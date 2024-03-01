Unity Software (NYSE:U) Raised to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on U. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.03.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $61,302.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,144.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,558 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $379,180,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Unity Software by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 773.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,587,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,019 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $82,988,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

