Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $152.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $167.04 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

