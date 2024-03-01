Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at TD Cowen

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

NYSE:UHS opened at $167.04 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $176.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,166 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after buying an additional 500,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

