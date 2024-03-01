Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $312,653.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 116,483 shares of company stock valued at $989,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

