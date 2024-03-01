VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.20

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
