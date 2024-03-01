VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:EBND)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBNDGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Dividend History for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.