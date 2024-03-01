VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:EBND)

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
