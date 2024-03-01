VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 183,401 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,316,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

BATS:MOAT opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

