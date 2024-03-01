Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $314.34

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $314.34 and last traded at $314.08, with a volume of 4787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $312.74.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

