Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Down 36.6% in February

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $76.07 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.24.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock. Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:VCRB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Auour Investments LLC owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.