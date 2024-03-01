Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Down 36.6% in February

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $76.07 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.24.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF
