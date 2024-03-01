Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after acquiring an additional 496,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $178.38 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $179.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

