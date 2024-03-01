Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 288.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,089,000 after buying an additional 626,474 shares during the period.

Shares of EDV opened at $75.76 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

