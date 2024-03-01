Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.16

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.16 and last traded at $98.16, with a volume of 40840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.58.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

