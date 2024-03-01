Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $192.43

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $192.43 and last traded at $191.87, with a volume of 12687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.41.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.34. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

