Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after buying an additional 301,047 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

