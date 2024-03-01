Velas Price Tops $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Velas has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $46.86 million and $1.43 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00067867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00018208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001387 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,563,020,913 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

