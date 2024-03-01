Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Veradigm by 13,306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 1,944,029 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $19,088,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth $15,333,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veradigm by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,029,000 after buying an additional 1,281,319 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

