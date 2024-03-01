Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $6.98. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 2,285,223 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

