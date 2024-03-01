Veritas Investment Research Reiterates Reduce Rating for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$106.88.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$105.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.27 and a one year high of C$108.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.64.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

