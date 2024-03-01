Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VERX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

VERX opened at $33.58 on Friday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $638,079.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,797,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,853,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,272 shares of company stock worth $4,996,570. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vertex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vertex by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

