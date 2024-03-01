Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Short Interest Up 46.3% in February

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 33,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Via Renewables Stock Up 0.1 %

VIA stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Via Renewables in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 285,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Via Renewables by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Via Renewables by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

