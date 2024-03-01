Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the January 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vicinity Motor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEV opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Vicinity Motor has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicinity Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vicinity Motor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

