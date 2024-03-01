Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $98,383.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Vicor Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.52.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICR
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vicor
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.