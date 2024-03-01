Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $98,383.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vicor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

