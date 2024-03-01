Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VICR opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Vicor has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

