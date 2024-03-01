Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,481 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Down 0.5 %

ACM opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 197.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

