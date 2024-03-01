Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,256 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

