Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vita Coco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Vita Coco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vita Coco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.3 %

COCO opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.02.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.