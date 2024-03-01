Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Vita Coco had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vita Coco by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vita Coco by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vita Coco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

